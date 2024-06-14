Italy vs Albania live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Looking for an Italy vs Albania live stream? We've got you covered. Italy vs Albania is free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has wasted no opportunity to downplay the Azzurri's hopes, but that’s not going to wash in their first fixture. The national team may be rebuilding having failed to reach each of the past two World Cups, but they’re still the reigning champions, and in the Group of Death that is Group B, Albania are the designated whipping boys.

Whisper it, but Albania achieved what Italy couldn't in Euro 2024 qualifying: winning their group. They did so with a brand of counterattacking football that reflects their coach Sylvinho, whose leftfield appointment has proven inspired. The erstwhile rampaging fullback transformed Albania's fortunes overnight, though his key men, Jasir Asani and Armando Broja, have played very little club football of late.

Italy vs Albania kick-off is at 8pm BST on Saturday 15 June in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Italy vs Albania for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Italy vs Albania is free on BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're abroad and want to tune into BBC iPlayer as you normally would back home, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Felix Zwayer of Germany will be the referee for Italy vs Albania. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Italy vs Albania will be played at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.