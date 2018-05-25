James Rodriguez launches his own cryptocurrency

Rodriguez launched himself on the global stage at the 2014 World Cup for Colombia.

And ahead of the 2018 tournament in Russia where Colombia will face Japan, Senegal and Poland in Group H, the 26-year-old - who is currently on a two-year loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid - has entered the cryptocurrency market with the 'JR10 Token' on the app known as SelfSell.

According to SelfSell, 'JR10 Token' holders can enjoy exclusive offers and privileges including souvenirs, taking part in fan club meetings and generally help grow the James Rodriguez brand.

A brand “new me”, sponsored and brought by SelfSell, will be activated. Will you guess what it is? Jump to download SelfSell App and join me. May 22, 2018

The tokens will be available to pre-purchase from May 27. Owen launched his cryptocurrency 'Owen Coin' in Singapore in March.

Two words: modern football.

