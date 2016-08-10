Join our FourFourTwo Premier League games and win cash prizes

Make this season even more exciting with the free FourFourTwoPick & Predict app for iPhone and Android, which now has mini-league functionality.

We are running both a Premier League Predictor game, and a Fantasy 5-a-side game, and there are cash prizes on offer in every round.

Appy Days

In the Predictor, you just need to pick the scores of every match, and there is up to £10,000 to be won every single week. In the Fantasy Superstars game, fill in your 5-a-side team with the top-performing players in that round, and there is £250 on offer.

The games are free to play, you can take on the FourFourTwo experts, and you can now create your own leagues and invite your friends to compete for bragging rights.

Download Pick & Predict for Android or for iPhone