Juventus v Lazio live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Coppa Italia quarter-final

Juventus v Lazio live stream and match preview

Juventus v Lazio is on Viaplay Sports in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch the Coppa Italia with your subscription from anywhere.

A place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals is at stake when Juventus host Lazio in a heavyweight clash in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have had a chaotic season so far and plummeted into mid-table earlier this month after being handed a 15-point deduction amid an investigation into financial wrongdoing.

The Coppa Italia could well prove to be their best route to European qualification for next season, but they have a tricky task against Maurizio Sarri's in-form Lazio side.

The Romans thrashed AC Milan 4-0 last week and are on a five-match unbeaten run, while Juve were humbled 2-0 at home to Monza at the weekend.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Allegri still has to deal with a backlog of injuries that includes Federico Chiesa, Juan Cuadrado and Leonardo Bonucci.

However, Dusan Vlahovic and Paul Pogba have recently returned to fitness.

Lazio's squad has a clean bill of health, with top scorer Ciro Immobile returning to action after a knock during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

Form

Juventus: LDWLW

Lazio: DWWWD

Referee

Fabio Maresca will be the referee for Juventus v Lazio.

Stadium

Juventus v Lazio will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Kick-off and channel

Juventus v Lazio kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Thursday February 2 in the UK. The game is being shown on Viaplay Sports 2.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on CBS Sports in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

