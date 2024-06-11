Euro 2024: Who is Kyle Walker’s wife?

So who is Kyle Walker’s wife? The full-back has been selected to represent England at Euro 2024 and will likely feature heavily for the Three Lions.

Having already amassed a solid 82 caps for his country, the Manchester City star is one of Gareth Southgate's go-to men in defence and has been for some years.

A serial winner at club level with the reigning Premier League champions, Walker is known for his laddish style and tomfoolery around the dressing room.

Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

Who is Kyle Walker's girlfriend?

Walker is married to Annie Kilner.

Away from the football pitch, Walker has often seen controversy surround his personal life. Kilner, his current wife, lambasted the England star for playing away from home earlier this year with ex, Lauryn Goodman.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether the pair have rekindled their relationship, they do have four sons together Roman, Riaan, and Reign and Rezon.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sources said Kyle and Annie’s marriage had been on the rocks in the months after Lauryn gave birth to another child fathered by the City defender and that the latest scandal is the “final straw”.

Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City

Lauryn and Kyle met when she was 15 and he was 17 in their hometown of Sheffield, South Yorkshire and are said to have instantly fallen in love.

It is worth noting Walker does not feature on her Instagram page and for now, the two remain separated.

"I am posting this in response to growing recent media enquiries about my marriage to Kyle and in an effort to protect my family against the intensity of the media spotlight," she posted back in January.

"Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together, I have decided to take some time away from Kyle.

"I do not wish to comment on the position any further. For now, I ask that the privacy of myself and our 3 young children is respected during this difficult time."

More Kyle Walker stories

Manchester City star could make stunning exit - with European giants reigniting interest: report



Manchester City chief’s exit date revealed: report

Netbusters! Why this has been the most entertaining Premier League season EVER and the goals are going to keep coming