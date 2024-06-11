Euro 2024: Who is Kyle Walker’s wife?

By
published

So who is Kyle Walker’s wife? The right-back is set to start for England this summer at the Euros

Who is Kyle Walker’s wife?
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So who is Kyle Walker’s wife? The full-back has been selected to represent England at Euro 2024 and will likely feature heavily for the Three Lions.

Having already amassed a solid 82 caps for his country, the Manchester City star is one of Gareth Southgate's go-to men in defence and has been for some years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.