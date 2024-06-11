Euro 2024: Who is Ilkay Gundogan's wife?

So who is Ilkay Gundogan's wife? The midfielder heads to Euro 2024 with Germany after his first season at Barcelona where he helped Xavi's team to second in the La Liga table and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

One year after helping Manchester City win the Treble, the German midfielder is looking to help his nation win the tournament for the first time since 1996, on home soil.

And while Gundogan will be working hard on the pitch, his wife will be cheering him off it. But who is she?

Who is Ilkay Gundogan's wife?

Gündoğan married Sara Arfaoui in 2022 and they have one child.

A model, Sara often appears on the covers of magazines and posted multiple images of their high-end wedding in 2022.

She has also shared pictures of their son in his Barcelona kit on Instagram, as well as regularly sharing her support for Ilkay's career and his successes with Barcelona and Manchester City.

Germany are the hosts of Euro 2024 and are looking to win the tournament for the first time in 28 years.

The last time Germany tasted success in a major tournament was when they won the 2014 World Cup and have since been eliminated from that tournament at the group stage in 2018 and 2022, as well as being beaten by England in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Julian Naglesmann will no doubt be hoping that experienced members of his team such as Gündoğan, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller can add to the flair and excitement of younger players like Florian Wirtz and Jamaal Musiala.

Germany get Euro 2024 under way on Friday 14 June against Scotland at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena. They are in Group A alongside Hungary and Switzerland, as well as the Tartan Army.

