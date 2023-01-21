Leeds United vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leeds United vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Sunday January 22, 2pm GMT

Leeds United vs Brentford live stream and match preview

Looking for a Leeds United vs Brentford live stream? Leeds United vs Brentford is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Two teams in contrasting form face off on Sunday, as struggling Leeds United welcome buzzing Brentford to Elland Road.

Leeds beat Cardiff City 5-2 in their FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday night, but the Whites have failed to win any of their last five league games – losing three – and defeat here could spell the end for under-fire boss Jesse Marsch.

Brentford, meanwhile, are enjoying one of the best seasons in their history and will move even closer to the European places with victory at a ground where they're unbeaten in six.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Leeds welcome backed Luis Sinisterra in midweek – and after coming off the bench then, the winger may be in line for his first league start since before the World Cup.

Marsch will have to make do without the services of long-term absentee Stuart Dallas and January signing Max Wober, though, while Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw are all doubtful.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has an almost fully fit squad at his disposal, with just three players out injured: Frank Onyeka, Shandon Baptiste and former Leeds man Pontus Jansson.

Form

Leeds' victory over Cardiff was their first in any competition since before the World Cup. Languishing in 14th, there's no doubt that the Whites are in a relegation battle, but they did show a much-improved performance in their last league outing – a 2-1 loss away to Aston Villa.

Brentford come into this clash unbeaten in seven Premier League games; during that time, the Bees have beaten Manchester City and Liverpool, and drawn with Tottenham. They won 2-0 at home to Bournemouth last time out.

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Leeds United vs Brentford.

Stadium

Leeds United vs Brentford will be played at 37,792-capacity Elland Road in Leeds.

Kick-off and channel

Leeds United vs Brentford kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday January 22 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on Peacock in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

