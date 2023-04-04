Leeds vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match
Looking for a Leeds vs Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered. Leeds vs Nottingham Forest is not being shown on television in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.
Form
Leeds: LWDLW
Nottingham Forest: DLLDL
Stadium
Leeds vs Nottingham Forest will be played at the 37,890-capacity Elland Road.
Kick-off and channel
Leeds vs Nottingham Forest is not being shown on TV in the UK.
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch Premier League football from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
International Premier League TV rights
• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.
• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.
• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.
• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.
• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.
