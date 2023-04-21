Leicester City v Wolves live stream, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match
Leicester City v Wolves isn't being shown on TV in the UK.
Leicester City are in free-fall and heading for the Championship unless they can turn around their dismal form with the visit of Wolves.
The Foxes haven’t won a game in any competition since February 11 and are on a nine-match winless run in the Premier League, losing the last four, to fall to second-bottom and two points from safety.
Wolves have dug themselves out of trouble recently, picking up back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Brentford to move seven points clear of the drop.
However, recent history favours Leicester, as they hammered Wolves 4-0 at Molineux in October with goals from Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy.
Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.
Team news
Harvey Barnes and Ryan Bertrand are carrying knocks, while James Justin and Ricardo Pereira are out with long-term injuries for Leicester.
Boubacar Traore, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are out for Wolves.
Form
Leicester City: LLLLD
Wolves: WWDLL
Referee
Darren England will be the referee for Leicester City v Wolves.
Stadium
Leicester City v Wolves will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.
Kick-off and channel
Leicester City v Wolves isn't being shown on TV the UK. Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST.
