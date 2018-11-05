Leon Bailey: I’ve turned down Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United and City – timing is key for me

The Jamaican winger amassed more admirers after some eye-catching displays for Die Werkself last season, scoring nine Bundesliga goals and assisting six more.

Bayern Munich reportedly bid €60 million for Bailey’s services over the summer but links with the biggest names are nothing new for the 21-year-old, who preferred to kick off his senior career at Belgian side Genk when he could have joined Chelsea.

Speaking exclusively in the December 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, out in shops and on iPad from Wednesday, Bailey says: “Chelsea have been interested in me since I was maybe 14 or 15, but as a young player you want to start on a normal level and not just go there because of the name of the club.

“You want to develop in the right environment; around the right minds and mentality. Genk was right for me at that moment – I fitted right into the youth system perfectly. That’s where I wanted to start, so I went for it.”

Straight in

Bailey fitted right into the first team, too. By the end of his first campaign for KRC he’d scored seven goals to help them seal Europa League qualification, and netted against Rapid Vienna, Sassuolo and Athletic Bilbao the following season as De Smurfen reached the quarter-finals.

His list of Premier League suitors had expanded by the time he left Genk in January 2017, but Leverkusen got the nod with game time again at the forefront of Bailey’s mind.

“Manchester United, City, Chelsea, Liverpool – a lot of clubs were interested,” the Jamaican reveals. “But the most important thing as a pro is taking things a step at a time and not rushing to the top too quickly. Because once you get there, where do you go next?

“I believe the right timing is important, and it was the right moment to be at Bayer Leverkusen. They are a tremendous club with so much history. A lot of good players have come from there; they can get into the Champions League and are always doing well. So why not them? It was the perfect move for me and I’m happy I made it.

“My focus isn’t really on moving anywhere yet. I’m just about what’s happening right now rather than what could happen in the future. I’m still learning.”

