Liverpool 1-0 Stoke: How long had brave Glen Johnson gone without Premier League goal?

For long periods this looked like being another frustrating day at the office for the Merseysiders and their boss Brendan Rodgers.

Neither side were able to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, and the Potters became increasingly optimistic of winning at Anfield for the first time in 36 visits since a 4-3 triumph in 1959.

But as the final whistle neared, the Reds struck the decisive blow, Glen Johnson bravely following up after a Rickie Lambert header had come back off the crossbar to end his side's four-match losing streak.

Bojan, on target in Stoke's last away game at Tottenham, looked likely to cause more damage on the road. The former Barcelona and Roma man hit a post with one effort and later forced goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to tip a stinging volley over the bar.

It took 55 minutes for either side to attempt a shot on target in this match (Mame Biram Diouf for Stoke).

Johnson’s goal was his first in the Premier League since December 2012, ending a run of 58 PL appearances without a goal.

Liverpool ended a run of 4 Premier League games without a win (D1 L3) – their worst run under Rodgers since a 5-game winless streak in his first 5 games at the club.

Stoke have scored 1 goal in their last 14 league visits to Anfield, failing to net in any of their last 9 matches there.

Mark Hughes has not won any of his 9 Premier League games as a manager against Liverpool in the Premier League (L5 D4).

Stoke have lost back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since January.

