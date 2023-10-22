Liverpool can challenge for the title - if two key things work out for Jurgen Klopp's side

"We are not any more!" came Jurgen Klopp's quick response when a reporter told him that his side went to the top of the Premier League table after their 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby.

Indeed, by the time the Reds’ manager took his post-match media duties Manchester City were 2-0 up against Brighton. Still, being a point behind Pep Guardiola's side after a quarter of the season has been played, Klopp would have taken that in August.

"Twenty points is what we have now, that’s absolutely great," said Klopp, who acknowledged some situations his side failed to take advantage of both before Everton went down to 10 men and after when the game was still at 0-0.

In the first half, twice his side broke from Everton corners, with a four vs two situation and then a four vs three opportunity. "With the quality we have, we have to play a better last pass," he said.

Thankfully for him and the red side of Merseyside, Darwin Nunez showed the composure to superbly assist Mo Salah's second goal in stoppage time on another breakaway. That The Kop chanted Nunez's name immediately after the goal - which was, quite incredibly, his sixth assist of the season already for Salah - said it all.

It's quite the turnaround from 12 months ago when Nunez was a raw new recruit trying to find his feet and showing little composure or awareness in similar situations.

Liverpool have few doubts about their attacking quality.

But if they are indeed to challenge Man City, they'll need two key things to improve and go their way.

The Number 6 Issue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool had a midfield three of players who between them had never played in a Merseyside derby. Dominik Szoboszlai told Klopp in the warm-up he'd never played in a derby match of any kind!

The issue in Liverpool's new-look midfield is the ongoing number six position, which Alexis Mac Allister has been tasked with playing but is clearly not the long-term answer.

The Argentine World Cup winner does a job but his statistics against Everton tell the story; on the ball he was excellent - 89% pass completion, three chances created, 15 passes into the final third; but defensively he won just three of 10 ground duels, none of three aerial duels, and was drilled past four times.

Even Virgil van Dijk admitted post-match that it is a "position I’m not sure he [Mac Allister] really, really wants to play."

Klopp and the player know it’s a short-term solution, but the big concern will be how the 5’ 7’ midfielder copes against the likes of Man City next month, then Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle at Anfield in December.

If Liverpool can continue their form with Mac Allister in the role until January and then bring in actual number six - possibly the Brazilian Andre Trindade - then their shot at the title will look all the more possible.

The Robertson Absence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pre-season, every Liverpool supporter knew they needed additions at left-sided centre-back, so it was always inevitable that the rarely injured Andy Robertson would be the first to succumb to a long-term issue this season.

Without the Scot for the next three months, Liverpool will need another temporary solution. Against Everton, the first league game Robertson has missed due to injury in over a year, Klopp ended up with three different players at left-back.

Kostas Tsimikas, the deputy to Robertson who has never played more than two league games in a row, played an hour but didn't exactly impress.

Then Luis Diaz somewhat played the role, owing to Everton having literally no attacking threat and no wingers on the pitch. Once 1-0 ahead Joe Gomez came on to add more defensive stability to protect the lead.

Arguably it’s Gomez who would be better suited to the hybrid left-back/left-centre-back role that Robertson has fulfilled since April. The England international actually began his Liverpool career at left-back and has shown his quality from right-back in recent seasons.

Robertson is set to miss 18 games in all competitions and Klopp has said Tsimikas cannot start them all. The question is whether the Greek is good enough to start those aforementioned big games, away to Man City, against Arsenal and Newcastle? Or would Gomez actually be the better option then?

Tsimikas is a decent enough back-up, but in big games, especially away from home, it will be a concern.

Again, if Liverpool can get through to January without Robertson and still in touching distance of City, a title challenge is on.

To beat City to the title though they'll need to take a minimum of four points off Guardiola’s side in head to head games, which means at least drawing at the Etihad next month.

That's yet another early kick-off for Klopp’s side, and while the manager has often spoken of not wanting to play at a time when fans would ‘rather be eating breakfast’, at least his side are getting more experience in these fixtures with two wins from two this season in the early Saturday slot.

Ironically, could all the practice in the early kick-offs actually pay dividends in that title clash at City next month?

