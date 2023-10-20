Liverpool eye sensational move for Jamal Musiala: report

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to sign Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala, but the Premier League giants could face competition from Real Madrid.

Musiala has established a reputation as one of the most exciting talents in European football in recent seasons and he has a contract in Bavaria until June 2026.

However, the attacking midfielder has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot this season under Thomas Tuchel, leading to speculation about what the future holds.

Klopp is an admirer of Musiala (Image credit: Getty Images)

With contract renewal talks on ice, The Mirror reports that Liverpool are among the clubs looking at making a move for the 20-year-old.

Musiala is admired by Reds manager Klopp, but should he become available, Real Madrid could also come into the equation.

One string to the Spanish side’s bow is that their England superstar Jude Bellingham is a close friend of Musiala, which could influence his decision were he to make a move.

Musiala told FFT earlier this year all about their relationship, saying: “Jude and I got on really well immediately.

Real Madrid star Bellingham is a close friend of Musiala (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We had loads of laughs together on the England trips. We loved playing table tennis, and watching TV shows and movies together. We were just two lads, dreaming of becoming footballers.”

“Jude and I are close friends and always will be.”

The Germany international, a former Chelsea youth player, is unlikely to come cheap for any prospective buyers.

Transfermarkt currently values Musiala at €110 million (£96m).

He has scored one goal and produced two assists in eight games so far this season.

By the age of 20, Musiala has already won the Champions League, four Bundesliga crowns, the FIFA Club World Cup and was named in the Bundesliga team of the season last term.

The youngster has made 133 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, with 32 goals and 25 assists to his name in that time.

