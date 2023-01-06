Liverpool vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Saturday 7 January, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Wolves is being shown in the UK on ITV4. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) were beaten 3-1 by Brentford (opens in new tab) in the latest round of Premier League fixtures, leaving them seven points adrift of the top four.

The FA Cup represents their best chance of silverware this season, so we should expect Jurgen Klopp's team to take the competition seriously.

Relegation-threatened Wolves (opens in new tab) have bigger fish to fry as they prepare to face the FA Cup holders.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Liverpool will have to make do without Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo and Diogo Jota. Cody Gakpo is likely to make his debut, while Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Roberto Firmino are all expected to be fit.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, Boubacar Traore, Sasa Kalajdzic and Daniel Podence.

Form

Liverpool might be seven points behind the Champions League spots, but they have won five of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Wolves have only lost one of their four games under Julen Lopetegui - a slender 1-0 defeat by Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Referee

Andrew Madley will be the referee for Liverpool vs Wolves.

Stadium

Liverpool vs Wolves will be played at the 53,394-capacity Anfield in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Wolves kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Saturday 7 January in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.