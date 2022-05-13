Luton Town v Huddersfield Town live stream: How to watch the Championship play-offs from anywhere in the world

Luton Town v Huddersfield Town live stream, Friday 13 May, 7.45pm BST

Luton Town will be looking to register a first-leg advantage when they host Huddersfield Town in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Friday.

The Hatters secured their place in the play-offs on the final weekend of the regular season. Luton beat Reading 1-0 at Kenilworth Road but the result was redundant after Middlesbrough lost 4-1 to Preston and Millwall suffered a 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth.

Nathan Jones has done a fantastic job at Luton. He kept them in the Championship in 2019/20, then secured a top-half finish in his first full season at the helm last time out. He has now led the club into the play-offs, leaving Luton fans daring to dream about Premier League football.

Huddersfield wrapped up their play-off place with two games to spare. Carlos Corberan instructed his players to stay focused, though, and the Terriers duly ended the campaign with six wins from their final seven matches. The Spaniard will hope that his side carry that momentum into the end-of-season tournament, starting with Friday’s encounter.

Luton have had to make do without several players in recent weeks, with Jones recently admitting that he was praying for “divine intervention” to ease his team’s injury woes. However, James Bree, Sonny Bradley, Harry Cornick and Allan Campbell are all back in action in time for the play-offs. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Elijah Adebayo remain sidelined, though, while James Shea will not play again until next season.

Corberan has switched between a back three and a back four this season but has leaned towards the former of late, with Jonathan Hogg anchoring the defence. Sorba Thomas could be included in the matchday squad but will not be fit enough to feature from the start, while Danny Ward looks set to get the nod ahead of Jordan Rhodes up front.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Friday 13 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

