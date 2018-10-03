In the mag: Pogba! Inside the mind of football's greatest enigma. Plus: Heskey! Kenedy! And more...

No one divides opinion quite like Paul Pogba.

For some people, the 25-year-old is a national hero for his part in France's World Cup victory in Russia this summer. For others, he's a competent midfielder who's yet to realise his potential at Manchester United. And for those concerned with the business of football, he's a sporting and cultural icon whose value extends way beyond the pitch.

That Pogba is all these things at once makes him tricky to decipher. However, it's something that Jose Mourinho, Ed Woodward and Manchester United will have to crack over the next few months as the Frenchman approaches a make or break moment in his Old Trafford career: either find a way to get the best out of his enigmatic talent, pay him what he wants and build the team around him, or let him move on next summer. That's asking a lot.

Paul Pogba: enigma

Inspirational for France, insipid for Manchester United. It's time for the real Paul Pogba to stand up...

Emile Heskey One-on-One

The former Leicester, Liverpool and England striker lifts the lid on being a part of England's so-called Golden Generation and much more. Did his missed chances ever get him down? Why did England fail? And What was that DJ celebration all about? Your questions answered...

Kenedy exclusive

Newcastle's Brazilian winger on Rafa, the Goal! trilogy and his name. Why does his manager laugh at his little socks?

Football's cult sides

From Barça to Boca, via Borussia Dortmund and Boro, we name teams with intangible yet undeniable appeal

The mad history of set-pieces

Did you know there was a year corners didn't technically exist? That and more fascinating facts from dead-ball history...

Glenn Murray is mint

The Brighton forward tells FFT he's not giving up on England – and why he actually hates seagulls.

The Aaron Lennon superfan

We meet the young Turk who hero-worships Burnley's No.25...

Between The Lines: Phil Brown

Was that infamous on-pitch team talk where it all went wrong?

Plus, much more from our Upfront and Action Replay sections including the kidnapping of Jimmy Hill, Patrick Kluivert's classic matches, the real shark team, kung-fu kicks, card tricks, an exclusive interview with Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt and seven of the craziest keepers. In Performance we get a masterclass from Manchester City's Danilo on Pep's press, and Eidur Gudjohnsen's guide to goals.

