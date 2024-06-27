Manchester United in 'discussions' over bargain Matthijs De Ligt deal: report

Manchester United are on the cusp of bringing Matthijs De Ligt to Old Trafford in a move that will shock some, due to its low price

Manchester United have held ‘discussions’ over the possibility of bringing Matthijs De Ligt to Old Trafford this summer on the cheap.

The Netherlands defender is currently away on international duty at Euro 2024, having failed to start for his country at the tournament so far. While he competes with Stefan De Vrij, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake and Micky van de Ven for game-time for his country, however, minutes for Bayern Munich may be harder to come by next term under Vincent Kompany, too. 

