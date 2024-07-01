Manchester United forward set for surprise switch: report

Manchester United are set to lose one of their attacking options this summer.

Erik ten Hag's side are looking to improve on a less-than-impressive 8th-placed finish in the Premier League next season and have already begun to trim their squad with the exits of Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane and Omari Forson.

Rumours have also circulated over the potential signing of Netherlands internationals Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt and the Red Devils could be set to free up some extra wages with another forward heading for the exit at Old Trafford.

According to ManchesterWorld, Charlie McNeill is set to join Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. The 20-year-old made only one senior appearance for the Red Devils and had also been attracting attention from Lazio and Torino in Serie A.

The Yorkshire club survived relegation from the Championship on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign and are managed by Danny Rohl who has featured predominantly across ITV Sport's coverage at Euro 2024 this summer.

Danny Rohl is signing McNeill (Image credit: Getty Images)

McNeill is now a free agent after leaving Old Trafford last month, having posted a candid farewell message on his social media channels recently. "My time has now come to an end at Manchester United and I would just like to say thank you.

"Thanks to all the coaches, staff, fans and everyone involved at the club for the best 4 years ever, from joining the club to winning the FA Youth Cup to then making my first team debut at 18.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is waving goodbye to a star (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"That was my dream come true and I will be forever grateful for getting that opportunity and living my dream of playing at the Theatre of Dreams for my boyhood club which I can thank the manager for.

"I’ve made some friends for life and learnt valuable lessons along the way. I love the club and it will always have a special place in my heart. Once a Red, always a red."

