Manchester United star to wear bizarre shirt number? Kit reveal hints at drastic change

Manchester United fans might be enjoying the summer break after a tiring end to the 2023/24 season.

The Red Devils collected just one point from three in a run that included a 4-0 drubbing against Crystal Palace before ending their campaign on a high with three wins and an FA Cup title.

Doubt then swirled about the future of manager Erik ten Hag in the subsequent weeks, before, finally, a week or two of calm while the footballing world distracted itself with the Euros.

On Monday however fans were reminded that pre-season is just weeks away from starting, as United shared their home kit for the 2024/25 campaign . Featuring new front-of-shirt sponsor Snapdragon, the adidas-designed strip is a simple – read: dull – look of plain red that, according to the official release, ‘demands the spotlight’.

Searching for something of note, eagle-eyed fans picked up on an interesting detail in the club’s TikTok content.

In a video that showed Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho modelling the new design, supporters spotted that Garnacho’s shorts bore the number six.

Typically the Argentina winger sports 17 for the Red Devils, suggesting a bizarre number change – or blooper from the marketing team.

Garnacho currently has the No.17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The No.6 jersey is currently owned by Lisandro Martinez, perhaps fittingly for a centre-back. It has previously been held by big-name stars including Paul Pogba, Nani, and Rio Ferdinand.

Gary Pallister also wore six for most of the 1990s, though we’re not suggesting 20-year-old Garnacho is seeking to emulate the big defender.

