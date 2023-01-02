Manchester United vs Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview, Tuesday 3 January, 8pm GMT

Manchester United vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United vs Bournemouth live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Bournemouth is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Erik ten Hag's side climbed into the top four over New Year's weekend, as they ran out 1-0 winners against Wolves (opens in new tab).

Marcus Rashford was the match-winner for United (opens in new tab) despite beginning the game on the bench as punishment for arriving late to a team meeting.

Bournemouth (opens in new tab) went down 2-0 to Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) at the weekend, leaving them just two points above the bottom three.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay could all be contention, but Jadon Sancho and Axel Tuanzebe are still out for United.

Bournemouth will be without David Brooks, Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas, Neto and Marcus Tavernier, while Philip Billing is a doubt.

Form

United's victory at Molineux was their third on the bounce in the Premier League, while the Red Devils have also won four of their last five matches.

Bournemouth lost back-to-back games over the festive period and have taken just three points from the last 21 available.

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Manchester United vs Bournemouth.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Bournemouth will be played at the 74,310-capacity Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Bournemouth kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 3 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.