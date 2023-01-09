Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup clash

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream and match preview, Tuesday 10 January, 8pm GMT

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic live stream? We've got you covered.

The Red Devils have not won a trophy since Jose Mourinho's side triumphed in the Europa League in 2017. They are desperate to end that drought as soon as possible, and the Carabao Cup probably represents their best chance of doing so this season.

Manchester City have dominated this competition in recent years and they are still standing, as are high-flying Newcastle.

But Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea have all been eliminated, and United have been handed the kindest possible draw in the quarter-finals.

That is not to dismiss Charlton's chances of causing a major upset at Old Trafford, but Erik ten Hag's team will be confident of getting the job done in front of their own fans.

United head into this game in fantastic form, having won seven games in a row in all competitions. They have not put together a lengthier winning streak since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time as caretaker manager.

Ten Hag's side booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday, beating Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The goal scored by Conor Coady in the 14th minute of that match was the first United have conceded since the domestic season resumed following World Cup 2022.

Charlton beat Lincoln 2-1 in League One on Saturday, building on a 3-1 victory over Portsmouth on New Year's Day.

Those back-to-back victories followed an eight-game winless run for the Addicks, during which Dean Holden was appointed in place of Ben Garner.

The Addicks will have to make do without Joe Wallacott, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Mandela Egbo for the trip to Manchester, while Ashley Maynard-Brewer will need to be assessed.

Sean Clare is available following suspension, while Chuks Aneke could be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad.

United will have to make do without Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Axel Tuanzebe on Tuesday.

Form

Manchester United: WWWWW

Charlton Athletic: WWLLD

Stadium

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic will be played at Old Trafford.

Other games

Newcastle United vs Leicester City, another Carabao Cup quarter-final, is also taking place on Tuesday.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 10 January and the match is not being shown in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

International Carabao Cup TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports are the Carabao Cup rights holders in the United Kingdom.

• USA: ESPN broadcasts the Carabao Cup in the United States. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year

• Canada: The way to watch Carabao Cup football in 2022/23 is DAZN, where a monthly subscription costs $24.99.

• Australia and New Zealand: beIN Sports shows the Carabao Cup in both Australia and New Zealand. Sign up in Australia for $19.99 a month, and in New Zealand for $31.99 a month.