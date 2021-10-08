Manchester United Women's squad: best player, manager, and WSL record

The Manchester United Women's squad was rocked by the shock departure of manager Casey Stoney at the end of last season. With American superstars Tobin Heath and Christen Press also moving on, and losing young talent to Lauren James to Chelsea, new manager Marc Skinner has a tough task on his hands.

Manchester United Women's squad

GK: Mary Earps

GK: Sophie Baggaley

DF: Martha Harris

DF: Maria Thorisdottir

DF: Aoife Mannion

DF: Hannah Blundell

DF: Ona Batlle

DF: Kirsty Smith

DF: Millie Turner

MF: Ella Toone

MF: Vilde Boe Risa

MF: Katie Zelem

MF: Leah Galton

MF: Hayley Ladd

MF: Jackie Groenen

MF: Kirsty Hanson

MF: Lucy Staniforth

FW: Martha Thomas

FW: Ivana Fuso

FW: Alessia Russo

Manchester United Women's squad: Squad profile

Manchester United lost essential players all across the pitch this summer, with the departures of Heath, Press, and James being added to when defender Amy Turner joined Orlando Pride. The club has struggled to replace them with players of the same level although there is still plenty of talent amid their ranks.

Ella Toone and Leah Galton both went from strength to strength under Casey Stoney. Combined with Alessia Russo, who missed much of last season with injury, the trio have the potential to be a very effective attacking force. The addition of Martha Thomas will give some more depth up front, although the former West Ham striker has struggled for goals in the WSL in the past.

There have been additions in defence too.

Aoife Mannion has arrived from cross-town rivals Manchester City. The 25 year old who predominantly plays at centre-back never really got an opportunity at City after suffering an ACL injury two months into her debut season. This move should give her an opportunity to kickstart her career.

Hannah Blundell joined from Chelsea in the move that saw Lauren James head the other way. An experienced right-back, Blundell had struggled to get minutes at Chelsea but will be a solid player for United.

Manchester United Women's squad: Who is Manchester United's best player?

Ona Batlle

The Spanish left-back was one of Manchester United's most reliable players last year, with her ability to sprint up and down the pitch particularly noticeable. After a successful debut season, Batlle will be looking to establish herself as one of the best fullbacks in the league.

Manchester United Women's squad: Who is Manchester United's manager?

Marc Skinner

Marc Skinner replaced Casey Stoney this summer following her surprise departure from the club. The 38 year old was lauded in the past for his success at Birmingham City on a tiny budget, but a move to the States was not quite so highly praised. A win percentage of only 21% at the Orlando Pride left a lot to be desired.

Manchester United Women's squad: Manchester United's WSL record

This will be Manchester United's third season in the WSL, having been promoted from the Women's Championship at the first time of asking. Both years United have finished fourth, missing out on Champions League football last season by just one point.