MK Dons vs Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup clash

Looking for a MK Dons vs Leicester City live stream? We've got you covered.

Brendan Rodgers' side will resume their campaign at Stadium MK on Tuesday. Leicester (opens in new tab) made a dismal start to the season and sat bottom of the Premier League table in mid-October. At one point Rodgers was rumoured to be one game away from the sack.

But before the pause for World Cup 2022, Leicester had begun to turn things around. A run of four wins in five Premier League games lifted them out of the relegation zone and into mid-table.

The Foxes also booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, edging out Stockport County of penalties before beating Newport County 3-0. They will now be looking to book their place in the quarter-finals for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Standing in their way are Milton Keynes Dons, who overcame Sutton United, Watford and Morecambe to reach the fourth round, which they had not graced since 2014/15.

This has otherwise been a tough season for MK, who are in the League One relegation zone after 21 matches. They sacked their manager Liam Manning last week, with Dean Lewington currently in caretaker charge.

One thing potentially in MK's favour is the fact they have played no fewer than seven competitive games since Leicester were last in action. That could give them an edge in terms of match sharpness, although the Foxes will no doubt be fresher.

James Maddison, Danny Ward, Youri Tielemans, Timothy Castagne, Wout Faes, Daniel Amartey and Papy Mendy were all at the World Cup, but all seven players should be available for selection as none of their countries went beyond the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, defensive quartet Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu are unavailable due to injury.

Form

MK Dons: WLLDL

Leicester City: WWWLW

Stadium

MK Dons vs Leicester City will be played at Stadium MK.

Other games

Newcastle (opens in new tab) vs Bournemouth (opens in new tab), Southampton (opens in new tab) vs Lincoln and Wycombe vs Gillingham are also taking place on Tuesday.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 20 December and the match is not being shown in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International Carabao Cup TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are the Carabao Cup rights holders in the United Kingdom.

• USA: ESPN (opens in new tab) broadcasts the Carabao Cup in the United States. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year

• Canada: The way to watch Carabao Cup football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), where a monthly subscription costs $24.99.

• Australia and New Zealand: beIN Sports (opens in new tab) shows the Carabao Cup in both Australia and New Zealand. Sign up in Australia for $19.99 a month, and in New Zealand for $31.99 a month.