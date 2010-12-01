Moody Madrid media still not ready to move on

Ideally, La Liga Loca should be passing on to pastures new two days after the ClÃÂ¡sico, by bringing its loyal and beloved readers the latest gossip from Getafe or the rumblings at Racing. But the Spanish media is still fixated by the 5-0 humping of Real Madrid by PepÃ¢ÂÂs Dream Boys...which means LLL is too.

Some 48 hours after MondayÃ¢ÂÂs game, Marca is still very much in denial, rocking backwards and forwards mumbling Ã¢ÂÂno, no, no, noÃ¢ÂÂ to itself, maniacally dribbling down the front of its Real Madrid romper suit.

The paper has yet to reach the Ã¢ÂÂacceptanceÃ¢ÂÂ, Ã¢ÂÂlooking for answersÃ¢ÂÂ or even the Ã¢ÂÂManuel Pellegrini is to blameÃ¢ÂÂ stage of its recovery, and continues to attack match referee Iturralde GonzÃÂ¡lez for failing to give Ronaldo a penalty in the first half - and send VÃÂ­ctor VÃÂ¡ldes off for good measure - and for allowing BarÃÂ§aÃ¢ÂÂs third goal which it claims was offside.

And to prove its point, the paper has printed a picture of David Villa on the wrong side of Pepe during the build up to the goal. The tiny flaw in their argument though is that MarcaÃ¢ÂÂs photo was taken when the ball had already left Leo MessiÃ¢ÂÂs boot.

WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs Marca also moans that MondayÃ¢ÂÂs man in the middle is clearly a culÃÂ© sympathiser, having never awarded a penalty against the Catalan club in the Camp Nou, and notes with suspicion that the Dream Boys have won most of their games with Iturralde in charge. Logic thatÃ¢ÂÂs hard to argue with, to be sure...

The occassional moments of unchecked dissent that slipped into TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs edition have been stamped out with Roberto GÃÂ³mez - who had blasted his disgust at the Ã¢ÂÂridiculeÃ¢ÂÂ and Ã¢ÂÂdisgraceÃ¢ÂÂ of the defeat - now thoroughly mind-wiped and reading from the same hymn sheet as his colleagues by claiming that Ã¢ÂÂthis Madrid is still very much alive and thereÃ¢ÂÂs a long way to go. The result was painful but what doesnÃ¢ÂÂt kill you only makes you stronger.Ã¢ÂÂ

The paperÃ¢ÂÂs other big issue is the fines handed out by UEFA to JosÃÂ© Mourinho, Sergio Ramos, Xabi Alonso, Jerzy Dudek and Iker Casillas, as well as Real Madrid as an institution, for what they consider to have been caddish naughtiness of the worst kind in the yellow card carnival against Ajax, last Tuesday.

Ã¢ÂÂUnfair and money-grabbingÃ¢ÂÂ yells Marca, which is probably quite pleased to have something else to talk about right about now. Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs a strike against a manager with charisma and a succulent fine to fill their coffers,Ã¢ÂÂ whines WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs editorial, suddenly comprehending UEFAÃ¢ÂÂs general purpose about 10 years after the rest of the world.

AS drummed up an awards ceremony - quite possibly with a dayÃ¢ÂÂs notice - to act as a decoy from MadridÃ¢ÂÂs humiliation with 18 pages dedicated to pictures of plump, jowly men hugging other plump jowly, men. And not much more.

Over in Barcelona and the two main papers are still in full, tackle out, basking mode. Mundo Deportivo hammers its Ã¢ÂÂlittle handÃ¢ÂÂ theme to death with every, single, frackinÃ¢ÂÂ page filled with photos of random people putting their hand up to the paperÃ¢ÂÂs cameras and smiling smugly. Even more than usual for Barcelona fans. And thatÃ¢ÂÂs saying something.

Sport even find time for words to go with their pretty pictures from MondayÃ¢ÂÂs victory. Ã¢ÂÂThe international press falls before the best team in the world,Ã¢ÂÂ sighs the BarÃÂ§a-barmy comic.

Inside, Josep MarÃÂ­a Casanovas is clearly a writer who likes to kick a man when heÃ¢ÂÂs down by attacking JosÃÂ© MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs ego-centric ways. Ã¢ÂÂHeÃ¢ÂÂs one of those coaches that when the side wins, itÃ¢ÂÂs him, when they lose, itÃ¢ÂÂs the team that lost.Ã¢ÂÂ

The lunacy before, during and post ClÃÂ¡sico has been so extreme that the blog has come to the only conclusion possible. That Barcelona will lose against Osasuna on Saturday, Real Madrid will be victorious over Valencia to go back to the top of the table and the whole insane cycle will start all over again. And again. And again. And again...

