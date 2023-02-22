Nantes v Juventus live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa League match

Nantes v Juventus live stream and match preview, Thursday February 23, 5:45pm GMT

Nantes v Juventus live stream and match preview

Looking for a Nantes v Juventus live stream? We've got you covered. Nantes v Juventus is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Nantes welcome Italian giants Juventus to France on Thursday for the second leg of a delicately balanced Europa League play-off tie.

The Ligue 1 side claimed a 1-1 draw in Turin last week to give them a slight advantage ahead of a return leg in front of their own supporters.

Dusan Vlahovic gave Juve an early lead in that game, but Ludovic Blas struck back for the visitors after the break and they hung on despite Federico Chiesa rattling the crossbar.

The two teams are separated by 109 places in the UEFA coefficient, underlining Nantes’ underdog status, and the Ligue 1 side are currently down in 13th in the league table with one win in their last four outings in all competitions.

Juve were hit with a 15-point penalty in Serie A after an investigation into financial wrongdoing, but they head to France on a good run of five games without defeat in all competitions – and Blas’ strike was the only goal they’ve conceded in that time.

Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT.

Team news

Ignatius Ganago, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois and Quentin Merlin are out for Nantes.

Juve also have a few absentees to contend with: Arkadiusz Milik, Fabio Miretti and Kaio Jorge are injured, while Chiesa is doubtful.

Form

Nantes: LDWDW

Juventus: WDWWW

Referee

Jose Maria Sanchez of Spain will be the referee for Nantes v Juventus.

Stadium

Nantes v Juventus will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Kick-off and channel

Nantes v Juventus kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday, February 23 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

