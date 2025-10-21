Watch PSV vs Napoli: Live streams, TV details, preview as Italian champions take Champions League quest to Eindhoven

Watch PSV vs Napoli as Antonio Conte's team visit Eindhoven in search of their second Champions League win of 2025-26, with all the details here on TV coverage and live streams.

The Champions League is the next frontier for Napoli. After winning the Scudetto for the fourth time, European success should be on the long-range radar.

Stranger things have happened in football but in the more immediate context of this season Antonio Conte's men have already been defeated in the league phase and will be desperate to avoid making it two.

FourFourTwo has all the details for fans who want to watch PSV vs Napoli online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

How to watch PSV vs Napoli in the UK

PSV vs Napoli is one of this week's Champions League fixtures on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 6, which is available via the Red Button or via Discovery+.

Watch PSV vs Napoli in the US

In the USA, PSV vs Napoli will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch PSV vs Napoli in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch PSV vs Napoli live through Stan Sport.

Can I watch PSV vs Napoli for free?

You can watch PSV vs Napoli for free through the Tapmad streaming platform, which is showing the game free of charge. Tapmad operates in various Asian territories, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch PSV vs Napoli from anywhere

What if you're away from home when PSV vs Napoli is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

PSV vs Napoli: Champions League preview

Napoli got their trickiest assignment out of the way first in the league phase of this season's Champions League.

Defeat at Manchester City won't have been part of the plan but the possibility was presumably accounted for at the Diego Maradona.

Crucially, Napoli were immediately up and running with a home win in their second match. Eight fixtures means there's some room for error but losing the first just sharpens the focus a touch.

Napoli have a UEFA Cup win to their name but have never been as far as the semi-finals in European football's premier club competition.

Their run to the quarter-finals in 2022-23 was their best performance in the Champions League but they suffered the ignominy of losing over two legs against AC Milan, their chief rivals from the era in which they picked up continental silverware.

Having won two league titles in three years, there's no doubt Napoli are now at the top table of Italian football. Conte would love to be the man to take them to the next level in Europe.

Their first season in the European Cup was 1987-88, when it was won by Tuesday's opponents, PSV. The Italians lost in the first round against Real Madrid, who were beaten by PSV in the last four.

It was the Dutch side who dominated a not unimpressive Napoli team in the group stage of the Europa League when these teams last met in European competition in 2012-13.

PSV won both fixtures, scoring three times in each. But they were their only two wins and the second was played with PSV already eliminated and Napoli already through.

This league phase fixture could be an immediate homecoming for Napoli winger Noa Lang, who left PSV for Naples in the summer after two seasons in Eindhoven.

FourFourTwo's prediction

PSV 0-2 Napoli

PSV aren't in the habit of losing without a fight but Napoli should have the edge and the Eindhoven side have already been beaten at home in Europe this season.