Barcelona vs Olympiacos live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos today as the UEFA Champions League returns to our screens for Matchday Three, with FourFourTwo providing details on TV and streaming options wherever you are in the world.

Barcelona vs Olympiacos: Key information • Date: Tuesday 21 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET • Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona • UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • FREE STREAM: Virgin Media Play (Ireland) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona are flying high in Spain, but trail arch rivals Real Madrid in La Liga, despite tasting defeat just once in their opening nine games.

The Catalan giants have won one and lost one so far in Europe too, and were narrowly beaten by reigning champions PSG in their last Champions League outing a few weeks ago.

Olympiacos are winless in their opening two European clashes, having lost against Arsenal and also drawn 0-0 against Cypriot side Pafos FC.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side are heavy underdogs heading into this one and will have their work cut out in keeping Barca's plethora of attacking stars quiet across the 90 minutes.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Barca vs Olympiacos online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos for FREE?

Fans in Ireland are in luck as Virgin Media is showing Barcelona vs Olympiacos for free!

The action is on Virgin Media Two on terrestrial TV, and streaming free on the Virgin Media Play website.

Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're away from Ireland right now you'll need a VPN to unlock your usual access – more on that below.

Watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Barcelona vs Olympiacos and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Up to 77% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE

Where to watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 17:00 BST on Tuesday evening.

To watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+

Watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Barcelona vs Olympiacos live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+

Can I watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

Barcelona vs Olympiacos: Champions League preview

Barcelona are heavily backed to succeed in this season's UEFA Champions League, especially given the attacking talent at their disposal.

Superstar Lamine Yamal continues to reach new heights every week and after recently returning from a short time on the sidelines, the young Spaniard will want to make amends in Europe on Tuesday.

The big news continues to be around further absentees in Hansi Flick's squad, with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha both currently out of action for Barca.

And with El Clásico to come at the weekend, it remains to be seen whether Flick opts for caution or goes heavy with a full-strength side in this contest.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOSPITALITY TICKETS (Image credit: Getty Images) Buy Champions League hospitality tickets from just £199 HERE

Olympiacos are yet to emerge victorious this season in Europe and will be hoping for a break after facing Arsenal and now Barcelona in back-to-back fixtures.

The Greek side are second in their domestic division, trailing current league leaders PAOK by one point after seven games played.

Expected to be without full-back Rodinei and winger Gabriel Strefezza due to injury, star names Nikos Botis, Remy Cabella, Ruben Vezo, Yusuf Yazici, Gustavo Mancha and Konstantinos Angelakis are all ineligible too after being left out of their European squad.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Barcelona 3-0 Olympiacos

Barcelona are likely to have too much firepower for Olympiacos to deal with and FourFourTwo believes it will be a routine home victory for the experienced European veterans on Tuesday, with Yamal to score one of the goals.