New Cardiff City kit to be giant penis costume

Controversy has erupted around Cardiff City, after the clubÃ¢ÂÂs owners announced that their players will no longer wear the clubÃ¢ÂÂs traditional blue shirts, and as of next season will take the field dressed as giant penises.

A statement issued by Malaysia-based Berjaya Group, owners of the south Wales club since 2010, confirmed that Cardiff are to drop the blue shirts they have worn for over 100 years in favour of a new penis-based design, a move they say represents Ã¢ÂÂa bold new strategy for the brand.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂThe giant penis costumesÃ¢ÂÂ girth, olive colouring, and thick, distinctive veins will make them unmistakable,Ã¢ÂÂ explained club chief executive Alan Whiteley.

Ã¢ÂÂWe forsee these giant penis costumes becoming the new must-have item in Cardiff, and in Malaysia, and eventually, all over the world,Ã¢ÂÂ he continued. Ã¢ÂÂI look forward to the first home game of next season, when our penis-costumed players will be greeted by a passionate sea of giant penises roaring them on from the stands.Ã¢ÂÂ

The penis is symbolically important in Malaysia, where it is associated with courage, fertility, and luck, in contrast to the now-abandoned colour blue.



Cardiff's testicle-themed away kit is set to be popular with fans



Ã¢ÂÂUnlike the penis, blue symbolises many things that we wish to distance ourselves from,Ã¢ÂÂ confirmed Whitely. Ã¢ÂÂSuch as melancholy, coldness, passivity, and the heritage and traditions of Cardiff City Football Club.Ã¢ÂÂ

FansÃ¢ÂÂ groups have been quick to object to the proposals, stating that the penis costumes are Ã¢ÂÂtotally inappropriateÃ¢ÂÂ.

Ã¢ÂÂDressing up our players as penises is nothing short of an outrage, and shows a profound ignorance of this clubÃ¢ÂÂs historyÃ¢ÂÂ, a supportersÃ¢ÂÂ club spokesman told FourFourTwo.com.

Ã¢ÂÂAnyone who watched CardiffÃ¢ÂÂs performance in the playoffs last season, or two seasons ago, or the season before that, would know that this club has absolutely no penis to speak of.Ã¢ÂÂ

Berjaya Group have also instigated a new motto, Ã¢ÂÂFire and BloodÃ¢ÂÂ, which critics have pointed out is the same as House TargaryenÃ¢ÂÂs motto in hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs a great show,Ã¢ÂÂ said Whitely, responding to the claims. Ã¢ÂÂIntelligently plotted and lavishly designed, but also packed with gratuitous nudity. Everyone at Berjaya loves it.

Ã¢ÂÂWhere do you think we got the inspiration for the penises?Ã¢ÂÂ

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation and all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.



