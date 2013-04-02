In the new issue: Football League Top 50, 'One-Man Team' myths debunked, Forlan on custard

Even a cursory glance at the Championship, League One or League Two table will tell you that things are certainly hotting up throughout the Football League. From the dogfight at the bottom of the fourth tier, to the battle for places in the Premier League, thereÃ¢ÂÂs drama and tension at every turn.

Which all makes this the perfect time to focus on all things Football League in the May 2013 edition of FourFourTwo Ã¢ÂÂ out now digitally and in print. As well as exploring exactly how English footballÃ¢ÂÂs heart and soul got its mojo back, we also name the Top 50 players in the Football League for 2013 Ã¢ÂÂ as voted for by the fans.

WeÃ¢ÂÂve spoken to terrace-dwelling representatives of all 72 clubs to identify the 50 most feared and respected players in the three divisions. Find out who was voted the best player at every club, as well as the Football League over all. Without wanting to give too much away, the run-down features interviews with this month's cover stars - Wilfried Zaha, Tom Ince, Jordan Rhodes and Charlie Austin.



Sticking with the Football League theme, we look into how WalsallÃ¢ÂÂs players are doing their bit for the environment and look at the career of Football LeagueÃ¢ÂÂs most prolific ever goal-scorer, Arthur Rowley. The former West Brom, Fulham, Leicester and Shrewsbury striker netted 434 league goals (including 26 league hat-tricks) in a 19-year career - we find out what made him so potent in front of goal, and try to understand why after, despite all his success, he still felt his potential was unfulfilled.

We also go One-on-One with former Manchester United, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Inter forward Diego Forlan. The Uruguayan discusses anything and everything, from his nationÃ¢ÂÂs Copa America triumph of 2011, to his attempts to teach Spanish to former team-mate Andrew Cole. He also exclusively reveals exactly how much he missed English custard when he moved to Spain.

Could a lust for the yellow stuff see Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes swap La Liga for the Premier League? Probably not, but the Spaniard is still pondering a move to England anyway. The Catalan custodian tells FFT how his childhood in Tenerife helped forge his love of English football, and of his desire to enjoy new experiences in his career, even if that means leaving the best club in the world.

The old clichÃÂ© Ã¢ÂÂthereÃ¢ÂÂs no Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂ in Ã¢ÂÂTeamÃ¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ gets trotted out by cheap-suited middle-management types roughly twice a nanosecond, but itÃ¢ÂÂs also often applied to football. With Liverpool and Tottenham both accused of being a Ã¢ÂÂone-man teamÃ¢ÂÂ in recent times, FFT examines if such a thing really exists, and whether building your team around one star player is actually just common sense.

Meanwhile, AC Milan coach Max Allegri explains why he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt miss Andrea Pirlo, Fulham striker Mladen Petric proves he has a few tricks up his sleeve, and the great Michel Salgado debates whether players really do always get their own way, in his last ever column.

All this, plus the usual tales from around the football world in Planet Football, the history of shirt sponsorship, a meeting with fans who boss the boardroom, and more pro-tips in our Performance section.

GET IT HERE Read the new issue digitally or subscribe to the print edition



The May 2013 edition of FourFourTwo was brought to you by...Diego Forlan,Massimiliano Allegri, Andy Cole,Javi Garcia, Jimmy Bullard, Monty Gimpel, Duncan Jupp, Mladen Petric,Tom Pope, Steve Claridge,Paddy Madden, Jordan Rhodes, Charlie Austin, Yan Klukowski, Cameron Jerome, Miles Storey, Gary Pallister, Michel Salgado, Danny Hollands, David Hockaday,Lee Dixon, Nemanja Vidic, Ben Hamer, Jacqui Oatley, Matt Bloomfield, Tom Ince, Wilfried Zaha, Robbie Mustoe, Dave Merrington, Phil Brown, Stuart Ripley, Matt Le Tissier, Dean Holden, Febian Brandy, Andy Taylor, Dean Smith, Rudi Gutendorf, Victor Valdes, Wrexham's fans-cum-directors, Mark Creighton, Andy Morrell, Liam Daish, Ray Russell, Howard Riley, Victor Ezeji, Emmah Godwin, Jozef Kaplan, Wim Jonk, Daniel Kokosinski, Michael Ballack, Darren Ward,Cowdenbeath's groundsman and MMA fighter Michael 'The Count' Bisping.

