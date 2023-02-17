Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Saturday February 18, 5.30pm GMT

Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream and match preview

Looking for a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered. Newcastle vs Liverpool is on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Newcastle are without a win in their last three games and are starting to slip away from Manchester United in third. While the Magpies haven't lost in the league since August – their only Premier League defeat so far – five draws since the World Cup have hit their progress.

In fact, that one defeat came against Saturday's opponents Liverpool, who have been inconsistent all season. A derby victory against Everton earlier in the week will have raised spirits, but Jurgen Klopp's side will be well aware that no travelling team has yet left St. James' Park with three points.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are back following injury, while Callum Wilson is a possible return. Bruno Guimaraes is still suspended and Joe Willock might miss out.

Thiago, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Arthur Melo are all out for Liverpool.

Form

Newcastle: DDDWD

Liverpool: WLDLL

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Newcastle vs Liverpool.

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Simon Long.

Stadium

Newcastle vs Liverpool will be played at the 52,305-seater St. James' Park in Newcastle.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle vs Liverpool kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday February 18 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.