Next Tottenham manager odds: New favourites to become Ange Postecoglou's successor

The next Tottenham manager odds are shaping up after Spurs' 3-2 defeat against Everton at the weekend heaped even more pressure on Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian boss has now overseen just one Premier League win in his last ten games and noise surrounding his future is continuing to grow. Postecoglou has struggled to often put a team together with a whole host of first-team stars currently sidelined through injury.

But players such as Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke and James Maddison have heavily underperformed this season causing even more scrutiny for the Lilywhites manager, who is ranked at no.36 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now.

So who is favourite to take over in North London should Ange Postecoglou be sacked?

Ange Postecoglou has lost the support of Tottenham fans in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

As provided by Paddy Power, Edin Terzic is leading the way to replace Postecoglou with odds of 9/2. Terzic led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season as they were narrowly tipped by European powerhouses Real Madrid.

Second favourite is Fulham boss Marco Silva at 11/2. The Portuguese coach has impressed during his spell with the Cottagers and is currently three years into his tenure.

Andoni Iraola is another candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps surprising that he is not higher up, Andoni Iraola is at 11/2. Iraola is doing a superb job with Bournemouth, and the Cherries have beaten Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United so far this season.

Thomas Frank is also priced at 11/2 and his continuing progress with Brentford, despite their relatively small budget, makes for impressive viewing each and every season. Bryan Mbuemo is a player we here at FourFourTwo feel would have been a shrewd summer pick-up for Spurs.

Kieran McKenna continues to try and help Ipswich Town retain their Premier League status this term and at 9/1 we wouldn't rule out the the former Manchester United coach.

Gareth Southgate comes next at 14/1 after he led England to two major tournament finals. Southgate was also linked with a position in the Old Trafford dugout in 2024 but that move never materialised.

Odds in full