Nicky Butt reveals his pick for the next Manchester United manager

Manchester United's search for a new manager to take over from Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season is hotting up, with speculation rife over who they'll choose. But if it were up to United legend and former coach Nicky Butt, there's only one choice.

"United need stability," the 47-year-old tells the April edition of FourFourTwo, out in shops this Thursday. "They can’t keep having interim managers or learners in very powerful positions. They need people who’ve been there, seen it and done it.

"I’d go all-out to get Mauricio Pochettino as manager. He’s proven in the Premier League, he’s young and enthusiastic, his style of play would suit United and his backroom staff seem switched on. I met him a couple of times at Spurs’ training ground and had lunch. You’d want to play for him."

Had it not been for Butt's decision to leave his academy coaching role at the end of last season, he would have been hoping to work under Pochettino next season. But, he reveals to FFT, a big shift in the club 's direction forced him to leave a club he'd been at in various capacities since the age of 16.

"I just didn’t see a future for me," he says. "I did nine years of coaching and could tell things were changing – the dynamics, too. I didn’t want to become bitter, so I told Ed Woodward, shook his hand and left. I’d loved working with kids at United and helping them to realise their dream. If the right job came up then I’d seriously consider it, but I’m not actively looking."

