The USA Copa America 2024 home kit is out in a sleek retro-inspired design

The USA Copa America 2024 home kit has been released, as the United States prepare to host the South American tournament this summer.

With CONMEBOL partnering with CONCACAF to expand the Copa America, USA have subsequently been handed the hosting duties for the tournament. As a result, it was always going to be interesting what Nike decided to do when dropping their international shirts.

While many Nike kits are vibrant and exciting, none are quite as classy as this effort for the USA...

The USA Copa America 2024 home kit is simple but elegant

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Nike) SHOP NIKE KITS Buy this shirt from Nike.com

"The 2024 USA home kit bears the nation’s timeless patriotism through a distinct red, white and blue graphic rib design on the collar and cuffs. Inside the collar, a single star is accompanied by the inspirational message, 'One Nation, One Team.'"

That's how Nike have decided to market their USA kit. The collar and cuffs offer a great contrast to the plain white base of the shirt, which is by no means boring.

Unique weaving on the shirt creates a texture rarely seen on football shirts, helping to elevate a difficult colour in the circumstances.

Image 1 of 2 USA Copa America 2024 home shirt (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

SEE THE AWAY (Image credit: Nike) COPA AMERICA 2024 KITS USA Copa America 2024 away kit

As USA target going all the way at Copa America in their home tournament, this kit could become the most iconic in the men's team's history. And that wouldn't be such a bad thing, with this already a retro-looking classic.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Buy the shirt

Nike USA Copa America 2024 home kit Understated and cool - this shirt is everything Americans aren't renowned for Our expert review: Specifications Colour: White/White Size: S-XXL Today's best Nike USA Copa America 2024 home shirt deals No price information Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great detailing on the shirt + The cuff and collar design help elevate it

More kit drops

With a Copa America and Euros this year, Nike have dropped their 2024 kits.

The Brazil home shirt is a thing of aesthetic beauty, while the away shirt features an even bolder design. The USA have a classy home kit but bold away number, while England's home and away shirts could be their best combination in history.

Though Nigeria won't be competing in an international tournament this summer, their home and away kits have also received an update.