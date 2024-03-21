The Brazil Copa America 2024 away kit is out - and it's a brilliantly bold effort from Nike
Nike's Brazil Copa America 2024 away kit calls on the local nature through an impressive design
The Brazil Copa America 2024 away kit is out as Brazil look to dominate the tournament in the USA this summer.
Among the favourites to lift the trophy in the continental competition, whatever Nike produced for the Selecao when dropping their international kits was always bound to grab the attention.
And though Brazil are synonymous with a solar blue base for their away shirt, Nike has innovated as much as possible to create something truly garish and bold.
The Brazil Copa America 2024 away kit is extremely bold and blue
"The Brazil 2024 away kit honours the chaotic natural beauty found in its beaches and jungles. Its intricate all-over print nods to the colours and shapes of the country's coastlines."
Often, this stinks of marketing jargon as brands attempt to sell their latest creation. But on this occasion, you get a real sense that Nike truly are describing Brazil's vast coastline and all-encompassing rainforests.
Similar to the new home shirt, the away kit features the CBF crest front and centre of the jersey for the first time since 2004, with the players names on the back set to appear in a new font inspired by Brazilian art and design.
The pops of yellow and teal help to bring the whole shirt together, too, as Nike successfully expirement with the kit.
With a Copa America this year, Nike have dropped their 2024 kits.
The USA's home shirt is a simple white with clever detailing on the collar and cuffs, while the away shirt features a much bolder gradient sash design. Canada, meanwhile, will be hoping their classy home and away kits will make it onto the pitch at Copa America, with the North Americans needing to navigate a play-off round against Trinidad and Tobago.
Meanwhile, Nigeria have also seen their kit updated, with an expectedly brilliant home and away offering.
