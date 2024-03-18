Nike have released their Euro 2024 kits - with some of the boldest international shirts EVER among them

Nike have announced their Euro 2024 shirts, with some modern classics set to debut at the tournament.

Last week was the turn of Adidas, with Nike following suit to drop their Euro 2024 kits, as England, France, Netherlands and Portugal all getting new threads. It's not just Euro 2024 that we have to look forward to either, with the likes of Brazil getting new home and away kits ahead of the Copa America this summer.

Plenty of these designs will inform club shirt designs, too: we're still waiting on the Premier League 2024/25 kits to be released.

Image 1 of 9 Nike Euro 2024 France away kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 England home kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 Portugal away kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 England away kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 Portugal home kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 Netherlands away kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 Netherlands home kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 Netherlands away kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 France home kit (Image credit: Nike)

BUY THE SHIRTS (Image credit: Nike) SHOP NIKE KITS Buy these shirts from Nike.com

The big news are, of course, the England shirts. After the bright, blue shoulders of the 2022 World Cup, the Three Lions will don something a little more traditional for their home kit, with a navy blue more prominent this time around.

For the away kit, it's something that we've never seen before. Gareth Southgate's men will don a grape-purple with yellow-accented badge. There are touches of blue, yellow, red and more purple down the sides in a design that will likely split the nation like never before (discounting Brexit).

Are these the jerseys to end all those years of hurt?

Image 1 of 6 Nike Euro 2024 Portugal home kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 England home kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 France away kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 Portugal away kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 Netherlands home kit (Image credit: Nike) Nike Euro 2024 England away kit (Image credit: Nike)

Elsewhere, other European giants have been given stunning designs, too.

France have returned to royal blue for their home top, while Les Bleus' away shirt has pinstripes reminiscent of the 1980s. The Netherlands home kit is back to being a more vibrant orange colour following the more yellow-look of the 2022 World Cup, while the Oranje will have another navy-blue away top, patterned with geometric shapes.

It'll be Portugal's final ever tournament with Nike, meanwhile. Their new home shirt is a lot brighter than recent years, while the away kit is a 'sail' colour with a stunning pattern in blue across it.

More Euro 2024 news

England have announced two warm-up fixtures in March, ahead of Euro 2024 this summer. The Three Lions will be taking on international heavyweights Brazil and Belgium in preparation for their summer sojourn.

West Ham United loanee and Euro 2024 hopeful Kalvin Phillips has been labelled a “bag of potatoes” by one former Premier League midfielder, as he looks to get back to the level he was playing at during the last European Championship.

The March issue of FourFourTwo is complete with with an interview from Three Lions star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who touches upon his hopes in an England shirt this summer – while Wales fans will want to read our preview of the play-off round, which takes place this month.