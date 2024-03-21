The USA Copa America 2024 away kit is a loud and proud American effort - but could be Nike's most divisive design ever

The USA Copa America 2024 away kit is out, with the United States preparing to host the tournament this summer.

CONCACAF and CONMEBOL have partnered for the Copa America for this edition of the tournament, with USA subsequently handed the hosting duties. What Nike decided to do when dropping their international shirts always seemed intriguing - and the swoosh hasn't disappointed.

Some will love it, some will hate it. But it certainly cannot be ignored if used at the upcoming tournament.

The USA Copa America 2024 away kit is a concotion of colour

In 1950, the USA's home kit featured a white base and red sash, similar to the iconic Peru and River Plate designed so famous in the modern day.

What made the USA's shirt standout, though, is the blue cuffs and collar - something Nike have attempted to replicate with their latest effort for the away kit.

While the majority of the new shirt is blue, a bottom portion is red. A white sash acts as a colour gradient between the two, and while it might look garish to some, it's a daring design certain to entice American fans with the patriotic colourway.

Nike USA Copa America 2024 away shirt (Image credit: Nike)

USA will want to go all the way at their home tournament this summer, and while this away kit might only be used on specific occasions, it could become a cult classic among fans and shirt collectors alike.

