Confirmed! PSG's wantaway Nike client Kylian Mbappe to play in new colours

French star Kylian Mbappe, who's rumoured to be leaving PSG at the end of his contract next summer, is set to wear signature purple boots designed by Nike.

The new custom-made Mercurials take influence from the colourway that the American manufacturer used during the 2010 World Cup, incorporating an elegant fire pattern and Mbappe's own initials.

Mbappe, who's heavily rumoured to be leaving PSG next summer, is not only one of his club's biggest stars, but Nike's. Nike manufactures the French club's kits, along with their own brand Jordan, making Mbappe extremely useful for marketing campaigns - especially since teammate Neymar left the brand for Puma in 2020.

(Image credit: Nike)

Kylian Mbappe was reported to have almost left France after Real Madrid made a bid for his services towards the end of the transfer window. PSG were said to have turned down over £100m for the 22-year-old.

Real Madrid have a partnership with Adidas, so aren't likely to use Mbappe in their marketing campaigns, either. Still - he'll look fantastic wearing these boots... however long he does remain at the Parc Des Princes.

