Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane on target as Tottenham beat Chelsea to leave Graham Potter on the brink

Second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane brought Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

Within seconds of the restart after half-time, Skipp seized on a loose ball and fired a half-volley past Kepa Arrizabalaga, who got a hand on the 25-yard shot but could not keep it out.

Harry Kane then doubled the home team's lead late on, turning the ball home at the back post after Eric Dier's flick-on.

The victory saw Spurs (opens in new tab) move four points clear of the chasing pack in the race for the top four.

Meanwhile Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s miserable season continued, leaving Graham Potter under huge pressure.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp celebrates his goal against Chelsea (Image credit: Getty)

It took a while for both sides to get going at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with chances few and far between early on.

Kane dragged a left-footed shot wide from outside the box, before a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg strike was deflected onto the post by Wesley Fofana.

Raheem Sterling forced a save out of Fraser Forster, who continues to deputise for the injured Hugo Lloris.

There was drama on the stroke of half-time as Hakim Ziyech was shown a red card for striking Emerson Royal in the face.

However, the VAR advised on-field referee Stuart Attwell to reverse his decision, earning Ziyech a reprieve.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter looks frustrated during his team's 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Getty)

That was a relief for Chelsea but they were unable to capitalise, and Spurs made the stronger starter after the break.

Skipp robbed Joao Felix of possession and then unleashed a rasping strike which proved too powerful for Kepa to keep out.

Tottenham did a good job of holding Chelsea at arm's length thereafter, although Forster had to be alert to smother a loose ball at the feet of Kai Havertz.

Kane made sure of the points in the 82nd minute as he latched onto Dier's header from a Son Heung-min corner.

The Tottenham fans gleefully suggested Potter would be "sacked in the morning", with Chelsea having now won just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions.