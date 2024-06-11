Euro 2024: Who is Jorginho's wife?

Who is Jorginho's wife? Arsenal and Italy midfielder Jorginho will be looking to win back-to-back European Championships this summer after victory at Euro 2020.

Despite missing a penalty in the final, the midfielder played a key role in Gli Azzurri's unlikely success, which saw wins over Spain, Belgium and England in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Away from the pitch, Jorginho recently got engaged, but who is the midfielder's fiancée?

Euro 2024: Stadiums

Jorginho was victorious in Euro 2020 with Italy. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who is Jorginho's wife?

Jorginho has been dating personal stylist and singer/songwriter Catherine Harding since 2020, with the couple getting engaged in 2023.

The pair featured on Amazon Prime's Married to the Game TV show about footballers and their partners.

The pair went viral online for their exchange regarding engagement, with viewers surprised by Jorginho's blunt response.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Catherine Harding (@cat_cavelli_) A photo posted by on

"I think I'm going to put something else on," Cat began, before asking the midfielder: "You're not going to propose to me today, are you?"

Almost immediately, Jorginho replied with a simple "No".

"Okay, I can put this one on here," Cat then says, placing a ring on her finger.

She then points out that the ring finger on her left hand is still free, prompting the response "It's going to stay free," from her now fiancée.

Jorginho with the Euro 2020 trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair laughed it off before Jorginho proposed later that year, with their wedding believed to be scheduled for 2025.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.