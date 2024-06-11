Euro 2024: Who is Joao Cancelo's wife?

So who is Joao Cancelo's wife? The Barcelona loanee has an important role to play for Portugal at Euro 2024.

The full-back made his international debut at senior level in 2016, having previously represented the Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s, Under-19s, Under-20s and Under-21s.

But who will be cheering Cancelo on from the stands?

Who is Joao Cancelo's wife?

Cancelo will be supported in his efforts by his other half, Daniela Machado, who started dating the footballer in 2011.

A post shared by João Cancelo (@jpcancelo) A photo posted by on

The couple got engaged in 2021 while on holiday in the Maldives. It helped to rescue what was otherwise a frustrating summer for Cancelo.

The Portugal international was forced to withdraw from the squad on the eve of the European Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. He was found to have the virus just two days before his side's opening game and was replaced in the squad by Diogo Dalot of Manchester United.

Cancelo and Machado have a daughter together. Alicia was born on Christmas Eve 2019, while Machado is currently pregnant with their second child.

