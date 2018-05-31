Philadelphia Union's Ilsinho scores a stunner, embarrasses Bastian Schweinsteiger

In the 43rd minute of the Union's 3-1 win over Chicago Fire on Wednesday night, Brazilian midfielder Ilsinho brilliantly wiggled way past former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and U.S. international Brandon Vincent.

Once he'd left them for dead, the former Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker broke the deadlock with a fine rifled strike into the top corner past goalkeeper Patrick McClain – his third goal of the season.

0:52 for Ilsinho's goal

Philadelphia's victory moves them a single point behind sixth-placed Orlando City, who occupy the final play-off spot in the Eastern Conference.

Union head coach Jim Curtin was pleased with the impact Ilsinho's "very special" goal had on the rest of the team.

"Ilsinho obviously makes a very special play," he said post-match.

"Goals change games and now Chicago had to change formations at half-time and we were able to get a little better rhythm."

