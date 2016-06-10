Pick your Euro five-a-side – and beat FourFourTwo

Hey you – you there, with the opinions on Euro 2016! Are you ready to go on the record? Do you fancy the challenge of taking on FourFourTwo?

Our new Pick & Predict app (FREE on iOS and Android) offers two different games. And both offer you a chance to humiliate FourFourTwo's writers with your greater predictive genius.

Five-star side

Euro 2016 Superstars is a fantasy football game: you choose five players – a goalkeeper, defender, two midfielders and a forward – who get points awarded or docked for scoring, assisting, blazing a penalty gormlessly wide and so on.

You, the gaffer, make your choices before each round of games (so each country’s first fixture, then their second match, then the group deciders etc). Because players may be injured, you can edit your picks until the ‘round’ starts – and you also nominate a back-up for each position in case your top choice doesn’t feature.

POINTS & PUNISHMENTS

You can’t see anyone else’s picks until the round starts, but your good friends (gullible fools?) at FourFourTwo might just give you a sneak preview of theirs soon.

And while we’re on the subject of competition, you can set up your own private leagues online at superbru.com/euro2016superstars. Again, we’ll let you know how the FourFourTwo staffers are doing…

Also on the FREE app is Predictor, in which you simply predict the scorelines from each game: you get points for the right result, more points for the right scoreline, and kudos for beating FourFourTwo.

So – crack on, then: we’re waiting for you. Download the FREE app for iOS or Android, sign up and see if you can out-forecast FFT...

Pick & Predict for Android • for iOS