Premier League preview: What will and won't happen this weekend

Southampton vs Hull (Saturday, 3pm)

Opta Fact Since Marco Silva was appointed Hull City manager, the Tigers have won 20 points from 14 Premier League matches. However, only one of these points (5%) have come away from home.

The big talking point:Still relegation. Hull and Swansea both won last weekend, the former in spite of Oumar Niasse’s red card (now rescinded on appeal). Paul Clement’s team go to Old Trafford on Sunday, so Marco Silva has - marginally - the better deal. Win here and not only will Swansea likely be in the rear view mirror, but the Tigers will also move level on points with Burnley.

What will happen: Southampton are a different prospect with Manolo Gabbiadini in the side, so that, in conjunction Hull’s awful away record (just five points away from the KCOM this season) will likely prove the decisive factor. For whatever reason, Silva's players continue to be inhibited away from their own supporters and, given that their game relies on accuracy and expression, that's naturally problematic.

What won’t happen: Hull moving closer to safety. Not this week. It may be mathematically impossible for Southampton to move more than two places up the table, but they aren’t quite in holiday mode yet.

Stoke vs West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

Opta Fact Stoke are unbeaten against West Ham in the Premier League under Mark Hughes, winning three of their seven clashes (D4).

The big talking point:With HMRC knocking on the London Stadium door in midweek, perhaps matters away from the field? West Ham look comfortable on 38 points, Stoke have been safe for some time, so - inconveniently - this might be an afternoon to ponder some more wide-ranging questions.

What will happen: Jack Butland will make his first home appearance since March 2016, 413 days ago. Butland looked nervous at the Liberty Stadium last week, an inevitable product of his protracted absence, but this is England’s outstanding goalkeeping prospect and, with Joe Hart flapping at crosses in Italy, this could be the start of his ascension to the national team.

What won’t happen: A visiting clean sheet. West Ham have conceded in all of their last 13 away games and are winless in their last five. A statistic to prick up the ears of Saido Berahino, perhaps, who is yet to score for Stoke but has managed three in his last four starts against West Ham.

Sunderland vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Opta Fact Since December 13th 2011, Sunderland have conceded the first goal in 48 Premier League matches at the Stadium of Light and have won only one of these matches (W1 D13 L34) – this solitary win came against Chelsea in May 2016.

The big talking point:The atmosphere at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland fans have actually been remarkably tolerant of their side. Given what the Ellis Short era has largely consisted of, it’s remarkable that so many continue to turn up every other week. This team may have stretched that loyalty beyond its elastic limit, though, and there was evidence of growing acrimony - towards David Moyes and the players - during Wednesday’s loss to Middlesbrough.

What will happen: Does it matter? Bournemouth are safe, Sunderland are gone.

What won’t happen: Any sort of catharsis. That Sunderland crowd can be a great asset and even with the slightest encouragement they would be on Saturday. Unlike previous years, though, their team’s struggle lacks even the vaguest hope and so, with victory futile and essentially pointless, this may become an afternoon full of uncorked resentment.

West Brom vs Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

Opta Fact West Brom have found the back of the net in each of their last 17 meetings with Leicester City in all competitions, scoring exactly twice in the last four in a row.

The big talking point:West Brom’s lack of goals. The football public (yes, us included) have been so preoccupied with praising Tony Pulis’s performance this season, that they've failed to noticed that his team has now gone 375 minutes without a goal and stand on the brink of failing to score in five consecutive games (at any professional level) for the first time in their history.

What will happen: A Jamie Vardy goal. He likes The Hawthorns, having scored in both of his previous appearances there, and Pulis’s centre-halves are not athletically equipped to handle his threat.

What won’t happen: High pressing. West Brom’s response to the Vardy issue will be to minimise the space available to him and cut off his supply. Pulis will demand that Riyad Mahrez be paid very close attention, that his defence remains deep and that under no circumstances are Leicester allowed to counter-attack. Expect plenty of low risk, back-to-front football and not a lot of value for money.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Opta Fact Crystal Palace have gone 10 league games unbeaten against Burnley on home soil (W4 D6 L0), keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

The big talking point:Burnley’s away record. Up until now, the dropping standards away from Turf Moor have been referenced in an anecdotal, almost cheerful way. Now, with Sean Dyche and his players slipping limply down the table - and their home form deserting them - the situation is starting to look precarious. Lose at Selhurst Park and they will become highly vulnerable.

What will happen: The above - Palace will win and Burnley will be left looking nervously at the results from St Mary’s and Old Trafford.

What won’t happen: Mamadou Sakho furthering his reputation. Sakho has been a cornerstone of the Allardyce-led revival at Selhurst Park and quietly been playing the best football of his English career. Cruelly, however, the injury suffered against Tottenham in midweek seems likely to have ended his season and perhaps also his chances of securing a permanent move to Palace.

Manchester United vs Swansea (Sunday, 12pm)

Opta Fact Gylfi Sigurdsson could become the first player to score in three consecutive Premier League away appearances at Old Trafford since Sergio Aguero in April 2015. Indeed, Emmanuel Adebayor, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Mark Viduka are the only other players to also achieve this feat.

The big talking point:Pace. The uncomfortable truth about Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in spite of the many goals he has scored, was that he is his side's tactical handbrake. With him at the top of Jose Mourinho’s formation, Manchester United became an overly-deliberate team, preoccupied with feeding their static targetman and relying on him to conjure goals from unlikely situations. His injury is a blow, of course, but also quite convenient: he is still is fabulous player, but they are noticeably more dynamic without him.

What will happen: Marcus Rashford vs Anthony Martial. At the moment, it’s a friendly rivalry: Martial and Rashford both seem to enjoying their football and are likely just glad of the minutes. Beneath that harmony, however, lies the reality that only one of them is able to play their preferred central role at any one time and that, with Ibrahimovic gone, these remaining games are essentially an audition to be Mourinho's lone forward.

What won’t happen: Any change to the relegation picture. Swansea are outsiders here and Hull, who play at St Mary’s on Saturday, are wretched away from home. Expect the two-point gap between the sides to carry over into next week.

Everton vs Chelsea (Sunday, 2.05pm)

Opta Fact Everton have won five of their last seven Premier League games against Chelsea at Goodison Park (L2), two more than they recorded in their previous 17 in the competition.

The big talking point:Revenge. The 5-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge was the low point of Everton’s season, with Ronald Koeman’s hastily assembled back three proving a disaster. This is chance to put that right, or to at least show much they’ve grown by dangling a foot in front of Chelsea.

What will happen: Midfield battles. Koeman’s teams draw their rigidity from their tough middles and this Everton side are no exception. It’s not a coincidence, for example, that the better they’ve got, the more recognition Idrissa Gueye has received. Similarly, while Chelsea are decorated with decadent attacking talent, their functionality relies on the N’Golo Kante/Nemanja Matic axis. A war in the middle, then.

What won’t happen: End-of-season temperament. No, this game will spark. Goodison Park has always enjoyed the opportunity to spoil and is always loudest, derby aside, when high-flying London teams roll into town. Southampton were eventually well-beaten at Stamford Bridge, but Koeman will have noted the odd vulnerability that they were able to expose in Antonio Conte’s defence. And who better to exploit that than a vengeful Romelu Lukaku with designs on rejoining his former team?

Middlesbrough vs Manchester City (Sunday, 2.05pm)

Opta Fact Middlesbrough have lost only one of their 10 Premier League matches at home to Manchester City (W7 D2 L1), including an 8-1 demolition of the Citizens in May 2008.

The big talking point: Middlesbrough’s outside chance. It was only Sunderland, but Steve Agnew recorded his first Premier League win on Wednesday night to retain a slim hope of survival. Defeat here paired with a Hull win would see his side effectively relegated, though, so this is very much a last chance.

What will happen: Tear-stained faces in the home stands. Boro will have benefitted from an extra day’s rest ahead of this game (City drew with Manchester United on Thursday night), but that’s really the only factor in their favour. Pep Guardiola has a lopsided team, but it’s unlikely that their defensive weaknesses will be properly examined here; Boro play too slowly and with far too much caution to be a problem.

What won’t happen: David Silva to recover from injury. If there is a kernel of hope, though, it’s in Silva’s likely absence - he was injured at Wembley, missed the derby on Thursday, and must be a doubt for Sunday’s game, too. City will hardly be short of replacements, but they still miss the Spaniard’s sharp incisions in the attacking third. When he doesn’t play, they’re not quite the same.

Tottenham vs Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Opta Fact Arsene Wenger has gone five league games without a win against Spurs for the first time in his career.

The big talking point:It’s the last north London derby at White Hart Lane. Spurs are unbeaten at home in the league and Arsenal are clinging not only to vague hopes of Champions League football, but also to their supporters’ precious St Totteringham’s Day. Get beaten here and they’ll lose their grip on both.

What will happen: The ground will shake. The result seems slightly immaterial, because this is more occasion than fixture - although if Chelsea drop points at Everton, Tottenham will sniff opportunity. Regardless, this will be a vivid advert for the bitterness of geographical rivalries: Arsenal are on the edge of a cliff and Spurs supporters will desperate to see their side kick them off. If that happens, expect the resulting schadenfreude to jolt the Earth from its axis.

What won’t happen: A repeat of the Manchester derby. How bizarre was that? Marouane Fellaini’s headbutt aside (never lets you down, does he?), the Etihad hosted a phoney war on Thursday. This won’t be that. Tackles, pace, visceral energy pulsing from stands; this will draw on every imaginable cliche.

Watford vs Liverpool (Monday, 8pm)

Opta Fact All six of Liverpool’s Premier League defeats this season have come against teams outside of the current top 7.

The big talking point:Liverpool’s future ambitions. By the time this game kicks off, Liverpool will likely find themselves outside the top four and, given recent poor performances against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, that will be entirely their own fault. Unfortunately, their summer rebuilding plans are partly reliant on Champions League qualification and the ability to attract a certain type of player. With that in mind, winning at Vicarage Road is imperative.

What will happen: Liverpool will win three successive Premier League games under Jurgen Klopp for just the second time. Really, that’s true - and rather emblematic of the German’s reign. Excellent performances feed into bad ones, encouragement is quickly dispelled improbable failure. For all money this is an away win, but it will come with familiar frustration: it would be typically Liverpool to respond to last week in a way which leaves their supporters wondering what happened against Palace.

What won’t happen: Any sign of Daniel Sturridge. He’s injured again and might have already made his last appearance for Liverpool. Klopp’s priority is his team’s fading Champions League hopes, but very soon he’ll have to make a decision on his fragile forward’s future. Sturridge has made just 16 Premier League starts in two seasons which, sadly, isn't a particularly strong argument against his sale.

