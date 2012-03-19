Premier pub ammo: Great Britton, off-song Canaries and vivacious Valencia

Astound your friends and irk your enemies withthe help of the Stats Zone app from FourFourTwo and Opta.

SATURDAY

Fulham 0-3 Swansea City

Swansea's Leon Britton had 109 touches in this match, more than any other player over the weekend, the first time he has managed more than 100 in a PL match this season. Fulham made more interceptions than any other side in this shortened round of PL games.



Wigan Athletic 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Wigan's Franco di Santo has more shots than any other player this weekend, yet found the target with just one of them. West Brom won 17 of the 19 tackles they attempted in this game, the best success rate of any side over the weekend.



SUNDAY

Newcastle United 1-0 Norwich City

The Magpies picked up 15 fouls in this game, making the Canaries the dirtiest side of the weekend. Norwich misplaced 74 short passes in this game, a weekend high figure.







Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-5 Manchester United

No player created more goalscoring chances than Antonio Valencia this weekend, and two of them led to goals Ã¢ÂÂ the 34th time in the PL this season that someone has provided two or more assists in a game. Wolves tried a weekend high 14 flick-ons in this match, but only two were successful.



