Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: How big is Al Thumama Stadium, who plays there, what games will it host and how much did it cost?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, with the action set to kick off in November.

We know the teams who will be there, but what about the venues?

Eight grounds across Qatar will play host to the first ever winter World Cup.

The short distances between them providing something of a novelty compared to previous years – the furthest distance between two World Cup 2022 stadiums is around 45 miles.

Here are some answers to key questions about Al Thumama Stadium.

Where is Al Thumama Stadium?

Al Thumama Stadium is in the Al Thumama district of Doha, about 12km from the centre.

What is the capacity?

Al Thumama Stadium seats 40,000 fans.

Who plays there?

Al Thumama Stadium is a brand new venue and doesn't have a home team.

When was it completed?

Work began on Al Thumama Stadium in 2017, and it was inaugurated in October 2021 for the Emir Cup final.

The following month, the ground hosted six matches at the Arab Cup, including the hosts' 2-1 semi-final defeat to Algeria.

(Image credit: Getty)

How much did it cost?

Al Thumama Stadium reportedly cost $342.5m to construct.

What World Cup 2022 games will be played at Al Thumama Stadium?

21 November: Senegal v Netherlands (Group A)

23 November: Spain v Costa Rica (Group E)

25 November: Qatar v Senegal (Group A)

27 November: Belgium v Morocco (Group F)

29 November: Iran v USA (Group B)

1 December: Canada v Morocco (Group F)

4 December: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C (Round of 16)

10 December: Quarter-final

What will happen to Al Thumama Stadium after the World Cup?

There are plans to reduce the capacity of Al Thumama Stadium by half, from 40,000 to 20,000, after the World Cup.

The venue will also house a sports clinic and a hotel.