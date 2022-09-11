Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: How big is Al Thumama Stadium, who plays there, what games will it host and how much did it cost?
We take a closer look at Al Thumama, one of the eight Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums
The Qatar World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, with the action set to kick off in November.
We know the teams who will be there, but what about the venues?
Eight grounds across Qatar will play host to the first ever winter World Cup.
The short distances between them providing something of a novelty compared to previous years – the furthest distance between two World Cup 2022 stadiums is around 45 miles.
Here are some answers to key questions about Al Thumama Stadium.
Where is Al Thumama Stadium?
Al Thumama Stadium is in the Al Thumama district of Doha, about 12km from the centre.
What is the capacity?
Al Thumama Stadium seats 40,000 fans.
Who plays there?
Al Thumama Stadium is a brand new venue and doesn't have a home team.
When was it completed?
Work began on Al Thumama Stadium in 2017, and it was inaugurated in October 2021 for the Emir Cup final.
The following month, the ground hosted six matches at the Arab Cup, including the hosts' 2-1 semi-final defeat to Algeria.
How much did it cost?
Al Thumama Stadium reportedly cost $342.5m to construct.
What World Cup 2022 games will be played at Al Thumama Stadium?
- 21 November: Senegal v Netherlands (Group A)
- 23 November: Spain v Costa Rica (Group E)
- 25 November: Qatar v Senegal (Group A)
- 27 November: Belgium v Morocco (Group F)
- 29 November: Iran v USA (Group B)
- 1 December: Canada v Morocco (Group F)
- 4 December: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C (Round of 16)
- 10 December: Quarter-final
What will happen to Al Thumama Stadium after the World Cup?
There are plans to reduce the capacity of Al Thumama Stadium by half, from 40,000 to 20,000, after the World Cup.
The venue will also house a sports clinic and a hotel.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.