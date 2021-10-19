Quiz! Can you guess how far these 10 clubs have got in the Champions League?

10 questions to guess here - no time limit!

Some clubs have done better than you think in Europe. Some have done a lot worse.

When a tournament has been going since the 1950s, you can find the odd year that Saint-Etienne reached the final, only to be beaten by Bayern; that Red Star Belgrade shocked the world. Of course, when the tournament was only for league winners, this happened a lot more frequently.

But it's still fascinating to look back on. Clubs like Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea had little success back in the olden days... while Hibernian were the first British side to make a semi-final in the European Cup.

History, eh? Our question for you today is how clued up you are on each of these ten sides' best results in the competition...

