Quiz! Can you name the 10 Italian managers in Premier League history?

Arsene Wenger celebrates a huge milestone at Arsenal this weekend – on Thursday it'll be 20 years since the giant-specced Frenchman was announced as Gunners boss.

Back then he was only the fourth foreign gaffer to take charge of a top-class English club; since then the total has risen to 50, in an era he helped kick-start. We're celebrating them all on FourFourTwo.com this week, and you can check out the first 10 here. How many of them do you remember from Premier League life?

Eleven of that 50 have been Italian – and 10 have bossed in England's top flight (one F. Capello making up the numbers). Can you name them all? Scores to us @FourFourTwo, please – we'll retweet the good 'uns.

