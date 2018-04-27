Quiz! Can you name the 52 permanent managers who've been relegated from the Premier League?

We're coming up to that most dreadful time of year: doom, gloom... and opportunistic cameramen panning stadiums for crying children.

Ah yes, relegation. Three sides suffer it every season, and this year that's looking increasingly likely to be poor West Brom, Stoke and Southampton. Two of those sides have been here before – and more than once, too.

In this quiz we're looking for the permanent gaffers who've taken teams down – many of them unfortunately so, having inherited a mess they couldn't clean up in time. So that means caretakers (like Darren Moore this season, say) or interim bosses (like Alan Shearer in 2009) don't count here. Breathe easy, Wor Al.

It's quite a tough one, so we've put 15 minutes on the clock for you to name as many as you can in that time. As ever, we want to hear how you get on @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet your scores if you don't give answers away. After that, why not test some friends too?

(Please note: Adblockers could stop you from seeing the quiz below, so please turn them off for our site. Thanks!)

