Quiz! Can you name every club in the Champions League and Europa League group stages last season?

12 minutes on the clock, 80 clubs to guess.

Last season, seven English clubs qualified for the group stage of Europe's top two competitions. Just a season later and it's now illegal for each of those sides' managers to all be in the same room together.

2018/19 was the bold new dawn of English football with two sides in the Champions League final and two in the Europa League. That exciting new era suffered a bit of a setback last season, with no side managing to come back to European competition in August refreshed enough to take a title.

Still, English sides aside, there were 73 other sides - all titans of their respective nations - bidding for a European crown.

How many of them can you remember?

