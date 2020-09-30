Quiz! Can you name every club in the Champions League and Europa League group stages last season?
European qualification is very nearly complete - can you remember who made the big two competitions last year?
12 minutes on the clock, 80 clubs to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every scorer in the DFL-Supercup since 2010?
Last season, seven English clubs qualified for the group stage of Europe's top two competitions. Just a season later and it's now illegal for each of those sides' managers to all be in the same room together.
2018/19 was the bold new dawn of English football with two sides in the Champions League final and two in the Europa League. That exciting new era suffered a bit of a setback last season, with no side managing to come back to European competition in August refreshed enough to take a title.
Still, English sides aside, there were 73 other sides - all titans of their respective nations - bidding for a European crown.
How many of them can you remember?
While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get your first five issues for just £5!
NOW READ
INTERVIEW Adebayo Akinfenwa still considering post-football WWE career – and names opponents he’d love a Royal Rumble with
COMMENT If the government truly believes in levelling-up "left behind" towns, it will save their football clubs
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.