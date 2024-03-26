Quiz! Can you name every member of Wales' Euro 2016 squad?

6 minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every country Gareth Bale ever scored against for Wales?

Wales take on Poland in a crunch game at the Millennium Stadium tonight, with a place at this summer's Euros at stake.

Qualifying for another major tournament would be a significant achievement in its own right, but the current squad will dream of recapturing the spirit of 2016.

After a long spell in the international wilderness, Wales took the Euros by storm that year, reaching the semi-finals with a famous win over Belgium.

Chris Coleman's squad have gone down in history as a result. How many of those 23 players can you name?

