Quiz! Can you name every member of Wales' Euro 2016 squad?
In their first major tournament since 1958, Wales shocked everyone by reaching the semi-finals
6 minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.
Wales take on Poland in a crunch game at the Millennium Stadium tonight, with a place at this summer's Euros at stake.
Qualifying for another major tournament would be a significant achievement in its own right, but the current squad will dream of recapturing the spirit of 2016.
After a long spell in the international wilderness, Wales took the Euros by storm that year, reaching the semi-finals with a famous win over Belgium.
Chris Coleman's squad have gone down in history as a result. How many of those 23 players can you name?
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.